The police in Kaduna have said a kidnapper has been arrested, while three other members of the gang were being trailed

According to the police, the kidnapped victim, identified as Segun Akinyemi, was rescued after when he was being taken away to Kano

ASP Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson of Kaduna state police command, said the force were alerted soon after Segun was kidnapped on driving out of his estate

Kaduna, Kaduna - Tension in Abuja as the police exchanged gunbattle with some kidnappers while rescuing one Segun Akinyemi, a resident of the Federal Capital Territory, who was kidnapped while driving out of his compound.

The kidnappers were said to be taking the victim out of Abuja to Kano state when the police were alerted, according to ASP Mansir Hassan, the police public relations officer.

Police, kidnappers in gun duels as victim rescued Photo Credit: Nigerian Police Force

Source: Twitter

Hassan said the incident happened on Thursday, January 18, when men of the force attached to the Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna, got the distress call about the kidnapping incident in Abuja.

He added that they were informed that the assailants were escaping with the victim on transit through Kaduna, Daily Trust reported.

How police rescue kidnap victim in Abuja

His statement reads in part:

“The Operatives, at about 0010 hours, blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with registration number Abuja RBC 90 DC, carrying four passengers, the driver inclusive, suspected to be the vehicle conveying the kidnappers and their victim.”

In their efforts to escape, one of the kidnappers shot at the police after sensing the threat ahead. Hassan said the security operatives responded adequately, and the victim was rescued.

He stated that one suspect was arrested while three others escaped. He added that the car, which belonged to the victim and other items, including guns, were recovered from the assailants. The police said officers of the force were trailing the escaped suspects.

