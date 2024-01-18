Tinubu's government has not been spared by bandits suspected to be kidnappers reigning terror on Abuja residents

In their recent move, they kill their victims whose families are unable to meet up with the payment of the ransom

However, FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has vowed to end banditry operations as they killed over four of their victims, of which two are students

The family of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah, who was brutally murdered by bandits over failure to meet the deadline for the payment of ransom, has given an update on the remaining siblings in the kidnappers' den.

The embattled fan has revealed to the press that they are still awaiting the release of the remaining five siblings.

Sherifdeen Al-Kadriyar, an uncle of the deceased, made this disclosure to newsmen on Thursday, January 18.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Sherifdeen hinted that the family would not want to speak much on the situation because of the safety of the girls and others in captivity, Daily Trust reported.

He however expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their concern and support since the incident, adding that the girls were safe and alive.

“We don’t have much problem with the remaining siblings again or with the deadline. The last time we heard from them, they were okay and we are hoping that we would meet them in good condition and faith. This is only what I can say for not”, he noted.

Wike dares kidnappers after meeting with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that his administration will make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike said that President Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

The FCT minister made this assertion during a town hall meeting with the Bwari area council chairman, royal fathers and residents of Bwari in Bwari area council, on Wednesday, January 17.

Nabeeha: Kidnappers kill 4 out of 10 abductees in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kidnappers killed four out of the 10 persons kidnapped in the Kubwa/Dutse area of the FCT and dumped their lifeless bodies at Ida, near Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

The bodies identified include Ariyo and a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar.

Atiku reacts as kidnappers kill one of six sisters abducted in Abuja

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was killed by her abductors in Abuja.

Atiku expressed deep sadness over the death of Nabeeha.

The former vice president, in a short post on his X account @atiku, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, called for improved security as he urged relevant security agencies, including the Nigerian police, to step up their game and rescue Nabeeha's siblings from the kidnappers' den.

