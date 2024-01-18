The minister of the Federal Capital Territory has been directed by President Tinubu to fish out the people causing unrest in the nation's capital

Nyesom Wike held a meeting with residents of the most afflicted settlements in Abuja to make them aware of the federal government's commitment

The former Rivers state governor pledged all resources needed to combat the agents of distress

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to tackle and eliminate the security problems in Abuja and its environs. He said this was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to restore peace and stability in the country.

Mr Wike made this pledge after a town hall meeting with the residents of Bwari, one of the six area councils in the FCT. The meeting was held to address the rising cases of kidnappings and violence in the nation’s capital.

President Tinubu directs Wike to rat out criminals from hiding.

Tinubu directs Wike to flush out criminals

The former Rivers state governor said the president has given him the approval to provide all the necessary equipment and support to the security agencies.

Premium Times reported that he said he was determined to make the territory unsafe for the criminals and bandits who have been terrorising the people.

“Mr. President has given me approval to provide everything required to the security agencies. And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious. Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required.

“I know how big Bwari is, I know that you have boundaries with three states: Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the North-east, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them”, he said.

Mr Wike also said that security is one of the key priorities of the president’s administration and his Renewed Hope Agenda. He said the government is committed to protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

He said he had attended a high-level security meeting with the president, the minister of defence, and the service chiefs on Monday to discuss the recent attacks in Bwari and other parts of the FCT.

He said the government is taking a comprehensive approach to resolve the security challenges and ensure that the security agencies have the necessary resources and support.

He said the government would not tolerate any criminal activities in the FCT and do everything in its power to prevent them from happening again.

He said he came to the town hall meeting to assure the residents that the government was serious about their security and welfare.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the security agencies and report any suspicious movements or activities to them.

He also appealed to the traditional and community leaders to mobilise their people to support the government’s efforts to restore peace and order in the FCT.

He said the council has 16 districts and over 90 villages and hamlets, which are difficult to access and patrol. He asked the minister to provide vehicles and motorcycles to the security agencies to enhance their patrol and surveillance efforts.

Wike gives fresh update on Rivers peace agreement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu "for interfering and intervening" in the political crisis rocking Rivers state

Legit.ng reported that the crisis was between Wike and his former disciple, Governor Siminilaya Fubara

Source: Legit.ng