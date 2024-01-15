The FCT has witnessed an alarming increase in kidnapping incidents as students were victims of the latest attack following the death of four abductees

Despite ongoing ransom negotiations, the Ariyo family faced a grim reality as the kidnappers' demand remained unmet, resulting in an unimaginable tragedy

The discovery of the lifeless bodies highlights the severe consequences of the growing security challenges in the FCT, as families and residents urged concerned authorities to take swift and decisive action

FCT, Abuja - In what could be described as a heartbreaking development, kidnappers’ in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) did the unthinkable to their abductees.

This is as the daredevil unknown armed men killed four out of the 10 persons kidnapped in Kubwa/Dutse area of the territory and dumped their lifeless bodies at Ida, nea Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

Who is Miss Ariyo?

The bodies identified include a secondary school student, the daughter of the Ekiti state-born chief legal officer of the National University Commission (NUC), Folorunsho Ariyo and a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar.

How Miss Ariyo, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar were abducted

Miss Ariyo was abducted along with her mother and three siblings two Sundays ago while Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar was seized with her father and five of her female siblings last Tuesday, January 9, in the same axis, Daily Trust reported.

The heart-wrenching discovery of the bodies of the kidnapped victims, including students and professionals, leaves families devastated.

Family sources told the Nigerian Tribune that the kidnappers had earlier contacted the family, demanding N60 million ransom, to release members of the Ariyo family who could only raise about N5 million.

“Talks were still ongoing and as of last Friday, we were optimistic of a positive outcome until we were contacted to pick up her body,” a family source disclosed.

Police intensified efforts to rescue the abducted siblings

Reacting, the police public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police would need to get in touch with a member of the victims’ family.

“Please let the family members or you relate with us codedly. Let them reach out to me on my personal line, and drop a message there. Thanks,” Adejobi replied.

Atiku reacts as kidnappers kill one of 6 sisters abducted in Abuja

Meanwhile, PDP chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was killed by her abductors in Abuja.

Atiku expressed deep sadness over the death of Nabeeha.

The former vice president, in a short post on his X account @atiku, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, called for improved security as he urged relevant security agencies, including the Nigerian police, to step up their game and rescue Nabeeha's siblings from the kidnappers' den

Buhari’s minister’s friend donates N50m to rescue 5 sisters abducted in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami said his friend has offered to pay N50m to rescue five sisters abducted by gunmen in Abuja.

He disclosed this in a statement via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ProfIsaPantami, on Sunday, January 14.

Pantami said he is personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals but became necessary after the gun killed one of the girls, Nabeeha.

