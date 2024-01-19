The Oyo state APC has tackled Makinde over the current explosion that occurred in Bodija on Tuesday night

The party in a statement called for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosions

APC faulted Makinde's approach and urged him to "prioritize training of officials on emergency and rescue operations"

As residents of Bodija in Ibadan and environs continue to count their losses over the devastating explosions that ravaged their communities on Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has demanded thorough investigations to unravel the cause of the incident and the culprits behind it.

Fear gripped most parts of Ibadan throughout the wee hours of Tuesday and the whole of Wednesday when news filtered in that multiple explosions had occurred in some residential areas in the state capital. It was later discovered that the incident claimed some lives while unspecified number of people were critically injured in addition to incalculable damage done to buildings and vehicles.

In a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 18, Oyo APC queried Governor Seyi Makinde on the efficacy of his efforts on security.

The party noted that "when no intelligence report could be obtained on the activities of some custodians of weapons of mass weapons right behind the Office of the governor until they succeeded in destroying lives and properties of the innocent people.

"It was an emergency situation and the whole had been thrown into palpable fear since the social media has been littered with rumours and half truths."

"As much as we are saddened by the development, we sympathize with all the victims of the disaster especially those who lost their loved ones and others whose valued properties and vehicles got destroyed. Lastly, we call on both the federal government and the PDP administration in the state to carry out independent investigations with a view to getting to the bottom of what led to the lethal explosions as well as those responsible for it and also ensure that all culprits are brought to justice." Oyo APC stated.

Oyo Govt gives update on death toll in Ibadan explosion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state government has disclosed the exact number of death toll from the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16.

The Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, Fatai Owoseni, said the death toll has risen to five.

Survivor found in Ibadan explosion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man whose identity is unknown was rescued from the debris of a massive explosion that shook Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday night.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being pulled out by emergency workers on Wednesday. His condition is not yet known.

The explosion, which occurred at Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija area of the city, caused panic among residents and damaged over 20 houses.

