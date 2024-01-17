The Obi of Onitsha has given his strong position on the recent suspension of a traditional ruler in Anambra state

In a letter, Nnaemeka Achebe condemned Governor Soludo's move and dragged his commissioner into the "royal rumble"

The Obi of Onitsha insisted that the letter backing the monarch's suspension was disrespectful and insensitive

The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, has faulted the suspension of the traditional ruler of the Neni community, Damian Ezeani by the Anambra government.

Obi of Onitsha has urged Governor Soludo to tread softly as he reacts to the monarch's suspension. Photo credit: Nnaemeka Achebe, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Why the monarch was suspended

Recall that on Monday, January 8, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state, suspended Ezeani for conferring a chieftaincy title on Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator representing Anambra south district.

Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, had said the code of conduct for traditional rulers in the state mandates that no monarch can confer a chieftaincy title on anyone from outside his community, without obtaining the permission of the traditional ruler of the recipient’s community.

Ubah is from Otolo, a community in Nnewi north LGA of Anambra.

Obi of Onitsha reacts to the monarch's suspension

In a letter dated January 12, Obi of Onitsha, the chairman of Anambra state traditional rulers council (ASTRC), criticised Nwabunwanne for accusing the traditional rulers of the state of conferring traditional titles on individuals for monetary gains, The Cable reported.

The Obi noted that the letter stating the suspension of Ezeani “lacked respect and sensitivity” in addressing traditional rulers in the state.

‘Description of Senator Ifeanyi is offensive’

The Anambra monarch also faulted Nwabunwanne for describing Ubah as “one Senator Ifeanyi Ubah” in the suspension letter, adding that it is “disrespectful and offensive”, The Sun newspaper report added.

