President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his administration will not rest until the “agents of darkness’ are eliminated

The President stated this while reacting to the insecurity in the country, especially the recent incidents in the FCT

Bandits have killed four out of ten people they were kidnapped from their residence in federal capital territory (FCT)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to eliminate “agents of darkness’ causing insecurity in the country

Tinubu said his administration will not rest until until security is achieved, TheCable reported.

Tinubu says his administration will not rest until “agents of darkness’ are eliminated Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The President stated this while speaking during the official unveiling of the book titled “Working with Buhari” by Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the president from 2015-2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Folorunsho Ariyo: Details of Another Student Killed Alongside Nabeeha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that details emerged about another girl, Miss Folorunsho Ariyo, who was killed alongside Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar by bandits in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The remains of Ariyi were among the four victims that were executed around a former military checkpoint behind Idah Junction on the Bwari-Jere SCC Road in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna state.

The deceased, a secondary school student and daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Nabeeha: Kidnappers kill 4 out of 10 abductees in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kidnappers killed four out of the 10 persons kidnapped in the Kubwa/Dutse area of the FCT and dumped their lifeless bodies at Ida, near Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

The bodies identified include a Ariyo and a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar.

Tinubu's wife sends crucial message to security agencies First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, reacted to the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and the kidnapping of her other sisters by gunmen.

Tinubu's wife sends crucial message to security agencies

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, reacted to the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and the kidnapping of her other sisters by gunmen.

She said the safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters should be the priority of the security agencies. Mrs Tinubu charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing kidnappings and insecurity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng