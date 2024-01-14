After the recent expression of regret by the Igwe of Neni to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, following his contentious suspension by the Anambra State Government, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has characterised the apology as being coerced.

The APC claims that the apology was prompted by threats from the APGA-led administration to the Igwe.

The APC advises the people of Anambra to dismiss the apology, asserting that when the party assumes power in 2025, it will show due respect to traditional institutions.

Igboeli Arinze Napoleon, the Zonal Publicity Secretary for Anambra Central, conveyed this stance.

Igboeli informed reporters that the apology from Igwe Neni, Igwe Damian Onwuamaeze Ezeani, was obtained through coercive tactics, the disclosure of which could make Ndi Anambra uneasy.

He said:

"We are now at a point where nothing is sacred in Anambra, not our traditional institutions nor our religious places of worship; all are now being assaulted by this administration, which has shown no regard for Ndi Anambra.

The Soludo government asides from failing to protect Ndi Anambra and improve upon the human indices and in the face of his growing unpopularity has chosen to bully our traditional monarchs."

He added:

"We promise as true children of Anambra that come 2025 when the APC is elected in the forthcoming guber elections for the state that we will restore pride to and treat our traditional institutions with the utmost respect."

