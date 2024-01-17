Police in Nigeria have warned that one of the most wanted bandit kingpins, Bello Turjii, is not an officer even though there are pictures of him wearing police uniforms

Legit.ng reports that Turji is one of the deadliest terrorists in Nigeria's North-west geopolitical zone with hundreds of fighters under his command

The police, through its spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said contrary to claims in some quarters, there was "never" a time Turji was recruited into the Force

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism, insurgency, and security matters

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has described insinuations that a notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, was once recruited into the police as false.

This denial was made on Wednesday, January 17, by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson.

Police distance self from Bello Turji. Photo credits: @Adaobiwude1, @ElochukwuOhagi

Source: Twitter

Adejobi said a picture of Turji in a police uniform being circulated online "is not a new one".

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Turji has never been recruited into the police. It's a lie. This picture is not a new one."

Residents identify bandit leader as their neigbour

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of Takakume in Goronyo local government area (LGA) of Sokoto state were surprised to discover that the leader of the gang that attacked the community was their former neighbour.

Armed men had invaded the community, but the vigilante engaged them in a fierce battle, leading to the death of the gang leader.

Banditry: Tension-stricken Zamfara residents flee

Legit.ng also reported that four communities in Maru LGA of Zamfara state: Mahuta, Mutumji, Kwana, and Unguwar Kawo, were abandoned following the abduction of 110 people by bandits.

The Zamfara residents were kidnapped for refusing to pay N110 million monthly levy to a notorious terrorist leader.

Police arrest notorious bandits' leader

Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspected bandits' leader, identified as Rabiu Yusuf, best referred to as Rabee, at the popular Tunga Mallam market, Paikoro LGA of Niger state.

The commissioner of police in Niger state, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, made this disclosure to newsmen while parading different suspects arrested by his command.

Source: Legit.ng