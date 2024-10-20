Moment Bishop Oyedepo Prays For Abioye As He Retires From Winners Chapel Emerges
- Bishop David Oyedepo has sent forth Bishop David Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide
- Oyedepo released words of blessings on Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18
- Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate which is the Constitution or operational manual of the Liberation Commission
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has released words of blessings upon the life of Bishop David Abioye as he retires from the commission.
Legit.ng recalls that Abioye and Bishop Thomas Aremu, the two vice presidents in the ministry retired due to their age.
Speaking during Abioye’s valedictory service at Goshen City on Keffi-Abuja expressway Nasarawa state, Oyedepo prayed that Abioye would prevail where others travail.
The video of the moment Oyedepo prayed for Abioye was shared by Chucrh Gist via its Facebook page.
"Then we have the blessings of patriarchs or spiritual fathers. We had the man called Jacob blessing his children and he said concerning Joseph in Genesis 49 vs 36. The blessings of thy father Have prevailed above the blessings of my progenitors.
"The Patrichical blessing causes men to prevail, Blessings of spiritual fathers cause men to prevail in the race of life where others travail.
"By the blessings of tonight, my son here will keep prevailing in life where others travail"
Oyedepo warns critics of deputies' retirement
Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyedepo warned critics of the retirement of his two deputies.
The cleric emphasised that the retirements of Bishops Aremu and Abioye were in line with the church's operational guidelines, which is The Mandate.
According to Oyedepo, those wishing for the downfall of the church are wasting their time, adding that the religious house was being run by divine intervention.
Source: Legit.ng
