As Nigeria reflects on the life and legacy of former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, who recently turned 90, legal scholar and former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has sparked controversy by accusing Gowon of bearing responsibility for genocide during the Nigerian Civil War.

Amadi’s remarks revisit a long-standing debate on the leadership of Gowon and his role in Nigeria's turbulent history.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafran War, resulted in the deaths of over a million people (mostly igbos), many of whom perished due to famine and the Nigerian government’s blockade of the southeastern region.

In a bold statement shared on social media, Amadi critiqued Gowon’s leadership during the 1967-1970 Civil War, describing him as a "rookie stooge" who was manipulated by hegemonic forces.

He argued that Gowon’s inexperience contributed to the escalation of a conflict that could have been avoided.

He said:

"He was neither a great leader nor a grave villain. He was a rookie stooge of grossly incompetent and hegemonic leadership that walked Nigeria into a stupid and avoidable civil war."

Amadi expressed belief that Gowon’s failure to act decisively at the onset of ethnic violence against the Igbo people led to the demand for secession and ultimately, war.

He attributed the roots of the conflict to Nigeria’s identity-based politics, which created a climate ripe for mass violence.

According to Amadi, Gowon and his military colleagues missed a critical opportunity to maintain peace by failing to address the mass killings of Igbo people in the northern part of the country.

"The war came out of Nigeria's faulty identity-based politics, which led to mass violence against Igbos.

"If Gowon and his colleagues had acted decisively on behalf of the rule of law and openly prosecuted those who killed Igbos, there would have been no demand for secession and no war," he said.

Amadi’s most controversial statement centers on his assertion that Gowon is "responsible for genocide" during the Civil War, although he did not "will it."

