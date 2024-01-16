The Rivers state House of Assembly has invited nine former commissioners who are loyalists of the state governor’s predecessor-turned-political rival, Nyesom Wike

The commissioners had resigned earlier amid a heated tussle between the two political heavyweights

President Tinubu’s intervention was the major game-changer that led to the resolution of the infighting

The Rivers state House of Assembly has invited nine former commissioners who resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to undergo fresh screening as commissioners.

The move is part of the peace efforts to resolve the crisis between Fubara and his predecessor and political rival, Nyesom Wike.

River state governor, Siminalayi Fubara agrees to reinstate pro-Wike commissioners

Source: Twitter

The commissioners, most of whom were loyal to Wike, resigned from Fubara’s cabinet amid the power tussle between the two leaders. They had previously served in Wike’s cabinet and held the same or similar portfolios in Fubara’s cabinet.

Their recall was one of the eight-point resolutions reached at a mediation meeting in Abuja chaired by President Bola Tinubu, reported the PUNCH.

According to a public announcement signed by the Clark of the Assembly, Emeka Amadi, the former commissioners are expected to appear before the Assembly at 10 am on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

They are also required to bring 40 sets of their curriculum vitae and copies of their credentials.

The announcement listed the names of the commissioner-nominees as follows: Dr. George Des-Kelly, Engr. Austin Chioma, Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Mrs Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, Dr. Jacobson Mbina, Hon. Isaac Kamalu, Dr. Gift Worlu, and Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke..

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, confirmed that the governor was aware of the Assembly’s invitation to the ex-commissioners. He said that the governor was committed to keeping his part of the bargain with the president.

“We met with Mr President and discussed eight points. We are doing our best to fulfill our obligations. It is irrelevant who authored or did not author anything. We have to honour the deal we made with Mr President,” Johnson said.

He also said that the governor would present the 2024 budget afresh to the lawmakers when the time comes. “One step at a time. Any bridge we get to, we cross,” he added.

