Victor Osimhen is settling in nicely at Galatasaray after joining the club on a season-long loan move

He marked his return from injury with a beautiful overhead kick goal that got fans and media talking

A former Galatasaray attacker has admitted that he would love to play with the Super Eagles forward

Victor Osimhen has earned a new admirer after a former Galatasaray player admitted he would love to play with the Nigerian following his overhead kick goal at the weekend.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move in the summer after Napoli froze him out of the squad following his failure to secure a move away from the club.

Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi celebrate with the away fans after Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

He is settling in nicely with the Turkish champions. He has scored three goals and provided four further assists for his teammates, including a ridiculous overhead kick goal against Antalyaspor.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu admires Osimhen

Former Galatasaray winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu has applauded Osimhen's overhead kick goal and professed his desire to play with the former Napoli forward.

“Victor Osimhen’s goal is really good, there is nothing to say. I was surprised like you, he is a great player. Of course, I would like to play with such a great player, but I don’t need it. Yunus is putting on a show, he will be better,” he said in an online Q&A with Kick, as quoted by HT Spor.

Their paths could have crossed, but the Lions sold the Turkish international winger to Portuguese club Benfica for €12 million before Osimhen arrived.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Aktürkoğlu was an important player for the Turkish champions before he left, scoring 42 goals and providing 46 assists in 179 games.

He has continued his impressive form in the Portuguese league with six goals and five assists in 11 games for Benfica.

Osimhen reacts to his goal

Legit.ng reported Victor Osimhen's reaction to his overhead kick goal on Saturday after his return to action from injury for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor.

The striker walked fans through his thought process, admitting he had wanted to score that type of goal for a while, and it came at the right time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng