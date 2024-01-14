Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late TB Joshua, has dismissed the claim that the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) will be folding up following a BBC documentary

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Pastor Evelyn reportedly said that SCOAN was not a cult but a church preaching the gospel of the Christ

The BBC documentary made several allegations against the Church founder, TB Joshua, which included sexual assault, forced abortion, to mention a few

Following the three-hour documentary aired by the BBC about the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, mostly referred to as TB Joshua, the church clarified the rumour that it was closing down.

In a Facebook post shared by the TB Joshua ministries on Sunday, January 14, the wife of the late cleric, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, reportedly debunked the rumour at the church branch in Ondo, adding that SCOAN is a church and not a cult.

SCOAN not closed down, TB Joshua's wife, Evelyn

Pastor Evelyn maintained that the Synagogue is a church preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and that it would not close down despite the allegation levelled against the late founder of SCOAN.

The Facebook post reads:

"'The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations is, still existing, for the foundation of this church is not of man but of God,' Pastor Evelyn Joshua says at The SCOAN branch in Akure, Ondo State. "We are a church, not a cult, for we preach Jesus Christ," she tells the people."

SCOAN reacts to BBC documentary

According to the BBC documentary, over two dozen of the church's ex-members shared their accounts of alleged sexual assault, forced abortion, manipulation, and other abuses allegedly committed by Late Joshua during his lifetime.

But Dare Adejumo, the public affairs director of SCOAN, in a statement, said the BBC documentary was defamatory and that individuals that the medium had interviewed were not familiar with the church.

