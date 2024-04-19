Over the past few weeks, the naira has appreciated prompting the US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, to pronounce it the best-performing currency in the world in April

This has come as a reprieve to many Nigerians who have been battered by the negative effects of the seemingly perpetual and unstoppable depreciation of the naira against the dollar

In a fresh prophecy, prominent Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, said the dollar rate will drop if Nigerians depend on locally-made goods

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering economic matters.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the founder and spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos state, has said the dollar is not Nigeria’s problem.

Speaking in a recent video posted on his TikTok page, Ayodele encouraged Nigerians to embrace agribusiness.

Primate Ayodele shares tips as naira gains against the dollar. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Amid the rapid appreciation of the naira, the cleric declared that it would still not trade at N250 to the dollar at the exchange market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ayodele said:

“Dollar is not our problem. Dollar will come down, but the only thing is, can this government make dollar N250, N300, N400? No.

“We need to focus on local agriculture that will enable the provision of food. When there is food, forget about the dollar.”

What to read about the naira and dollar:

Naira as world's best-performing currency excites Omokri

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media personality, Reno Omokri, expressed his delight after an investment banking company, Goldman Sachs, declared the naira as the world’s best-performing currency in April.

Omokri criticised those he insinuated wished the naira to perform disastrously.

He urged Nigerians to 'grow the naira' by patronising homemade products.

Source: Legit.ng