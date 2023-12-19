Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has told the director of the department of development control to see that the Nuwalege community is vacated

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has directed the director of the department of development control to ensure that the people of the Nuwalege community along Airport Road in Abuja make way for presidential fleet.

According to The Nation, Wike's directive followed the request from the Nigerian Air Force.

The minister gave the directive through the director, Mukhtar Galadima, on Tuesday, December 19, in Abuja, at a community and citizen engagement. Wike hinted that it has become necessary for the community to give way to the runway.

He stated that the Nigerian Air Force had written to the ministry about a month ago on the needs and plans to remove the village because the land was part of the plots set aside for the presidential fleet.

On behalf of Wike, the director said:

“So, as part of our responsibility, we have to do what you call a community and citizens engagement which is why we are here today to discuss with the community and to tell them of our intention, because it will be unfair to just bring the machine here and start removing their houses."

The director further hinted that houses between 150 to 200 were expected to be demolished including commercial stores attached to them.

According to Galadima, discussion behind the camera indicated that some compensation had been paid but the department will still carry out its investigation to ensure that the right owners were paid.

