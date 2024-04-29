Top Nigerian singers Kizz Daniel and Tekno have traded heated words on social media over their Buga music collaboration

It all started when Kizz finally responded to a post that Tekno made weeks ago, shutting down claims of getting paid N1 billion for Buga

The heated exchange between the two musicians caught the attention of many fans who then reacted to the drama

Nigerian singer Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel has responded to his colleague Augustine Miles Kelechi aka Tekno in a heated social media post.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Tekno reacted to a fake report about Kizz Daniel paying him N1 billion for being on Buga while also throwing shade at him.

Fans react as Kizz Daniel and Tekno fight dirty online. Photos: @kizzdaniel, @teknomiles

Source: Instagram

Many days after Tekno’s post, Kizz Daniel finally took to X (Twitter) to respond. The music star claimed his colleague was spilling rubbish while taunting him for feeling the need to respond where money was being mentioned.

According to Kizz Daniel, he had even tried to help Tekno revive his career by getting him to sing on Buga. He then called him other colorful words. See the tweet below:

Tekno vows to spill Kizz Daniels’ secrets

After Kizz Daniel slammed Tekno in his tweet, the music star took to his page to respond. He warned the Buga crooner to be careful because he was very close to spilling his messy secrets. According to Tekno, he is not the one to be played with.

In his words:

“Hope you are trending now fool! Careful o, breeze blow foul nyash Dey Open, I’m not the one to be played with Before I Kattwilliams yours Asss #insecurenarcissist”

See the post below:

Fans react as Kizz Daniel and Tekno trade words

The heated exchange between Kizz Daniel and Tekno caught the attention of fans and they dropped their hot takes online. Read some of them below:

Eniola_iremi:

“week wey go Sweet, na Monday we dey know!”

Emmson_dave1:

“week wey go long, na from monday you go know..”

Egooyibo840:

“This Monday carry better violence.”

kofz__events:

“What a day.”

Viposeroland:

“Who blow whistle today?? ”

Fathom_hit:

“Omo today sweet I no go lie.”

Justified_spencer01:

“Na like this the industry suppose be make everybody de give each other gbas gbos until the truth about who k!lled Mohbad come out .”

_finenessky:

“Let them fight man to man.”

Ekua_paulla:

“Tekno is still better than Kiss Daniel stop playing.”

odun_rita:

“Wizkid started World War III in the industry .”

Adesewa_west:

“001 and 002 dey argue, 419 and 420 dey follow drag.”

Deb_jim3:

“Make day quick dark..Today own Don too much ‍♂️.”

careerreadypro:

“*Another one* in DJ Khaleed's voice ...”

Theefay.mena:

“This Monday sef na wa o….it’s not mondaying like the rest o.”

