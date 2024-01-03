A protest ensued in Abuja on Wednesday, January 3, after residents of Zhidu Village trooped out in large numbers

This is on the heels of the demolition threats they got from the Federal Housing Authority (FHA)

The residents demanded compensation from the federal governor as they considered it illegal, as stipulated in the constitution

Zhidu, Abuja - The residents of Zhidu Village in Abuja have taken to the streets in protest against the Federal Housing Authority’s (FHA) planned demolition of over 1500 homes without compensation or resettlement.

Apostle Prosper E. Eromosele, speaking on behalf of the affected residents, vehemently condemned the FHA’s decision, labelling it a gross violation of human rights.

The FHA has been told by residents to compensate them as it is illegal without compensation. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

He emphasised the vulnerability of the affected people, already struggling to survive, and warned of the dire consequences the action could impose on their lives.

The residents demanded an immediate cessation of the demolition plans and urged the FHA to engage in fair negotiations for their welfare.

Apostle Eromosele said:

"Our gathering here today is to cry out to the world and especially to our Mr President His Excellency Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu of FHA plans to demolish our homes in the above-mentioned villages without following the initial promise of compensation, integration or relocation.

”The Federal Housing Authority’s decision to displace thousands of people and demolish over 1500 already habited houses without adequate resettlement or compensation is a gross violation of human rights and must be stopped immediately."

Residents demand FG compensation

He stated that the FHA is violating the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees the right to fair compensation for those whom the government displaces.

Pastor Eromosele described it as illegal and immoral to displace thousands of people without any ounce of compensation.

He said:

"We call on the FHA to put an immediate stop to these already tormenting plans and to begin negotiating in good faith with the affected people to ensure that they are properly compensated or resettled as promised from the beginning of the very processes and exercise.

"We demand that FHA act now with compassion and respect for the rights of the people that their thought-out plans will affect and that FHA must do everything within her power to make things right."

Protesters appeal to Oluremi, Akpabio, Wike

The residents also called for the intervention of First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, FCT minister Nyesom Wike and the senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, to intervene in the situation.

Specifically addressing the president, Apostle Eromosele said:

“To our father, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you are a father loved by all.

“You always have the ears of the poor, the most venerable; we plead with you to step into this matter and favour the people who earnestly look up to you in good faith. You have done it before. Please, sir, let your mercy prevail over this judgment.”

