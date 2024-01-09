Prophet Peaceman Trinity West has unveiled his global prophecies for 2024, making forecasts about Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, and the nation's economy

The cleric who said it was God speaking through him, advised everyone to take to prayers so that the negative things he saw would not come to pass

Legit.ng reports that over the years, it has become a tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the New Year

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Peaceman Trinity West has predicted that there would be several protests in Nigeria in 2024.

Prophet West, in a prophecy shared recently via his known Facebook page, said there would be a fuel hike that would trigger the protests.

Prophet Trinity West releases prophecy about Nigeria. Photo credit: Peace Achu

West releases prophecies on Tinubu, Kogi, others

The cleric also stated that he sees the dollar ‘rising like yeast’ against the Naira. He said the situation would be “even more severe” that it would look like it (the dollar) is falling.

See the cleric’s full prophecies below:

Daniel‬ ‭4:17‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[17] This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.

1) So I stood by a pump in the Spirit and I saw Nigerians buying fuel close to a thousand naira, even above.

1b) Pray against massive protest

2) I see Biafra agitation become aggressive. Pray for peace

3) In 2024, cash out for Yahoo boys will fail. Yahoo will fail, charm soaps, and even rituals will fail. I saw massive brokeness hit internet fraudsters.

4) Invest in crypto. Wikicat will boost, crypto will take over in a massive rise

5) I see dollar rise like yeast against the naira, even more severe. Then it will look like it (the dollar) is falling.

6) We will see strange weather conditions this year across the World. Notable signs.

Some nations...This is like a blackout.

7) Earthquake of massive magnitude around Turkey, and Asia continents.

8) Terrorist activities will hit the Western nations. Pray.

9) This is like a national flag coming down as I see dignitaries honouring a president farewell.

10) Tinubu, pray for President Tinubu of Nigeria. I see him go on a leave for some time. Pray for his life to be preserved.

11) Protest... Nigeria pray.

12) I see schools on fire in some nations even over here in Nigeria. Pray.

13) God's Generals across the globe will begin to go home this year as young generals will begin to rise in the church.

14) The world, like I said earlier will have full access into the church. We will see noteworthy churches approving demonic practices. We will see churches accepting the world, watch out and pray.

15) I see war threats between China and another world power. Pray

16) Pray for Kogi state. We can't afford another flood

17) Nigerian arise. I see a new movement.

DISCLAIMER! PROPHETS ARE NOT THE ORIGINATORS OF PROPHECY BUT THE MOUTHPIECE OF GOD

