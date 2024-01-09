Prophet John Adejoh has prophesied that there would be lootings under the present administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Prophet Adejoh said residents of Jos, Taraba, Kaduna, Kogi and Benue states should pray against violence in 2024

FCT, Abuja - Prophet John Adejoh has prophesied that President Bola Tinubu will try his best to revive the Nigerian economy “but those around him will loot more”.

Prophet Adejoh, in a prophecy shared recently via his known Facebook page, said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), “should pray to end well”.

Also, the cleric said cabals “are cooking something” against Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development.

See Prophet Adejoh’s full prophecies below:

PROPHECY FOR 2024

What the Lord told me concerning 2024

1. Many gospel artist doors will be open.

I see them featuring Afrobeat artists but some of them will fall to Scandals.

2. In 2024, the military should work hard, the military will be too stressed and I see issues. Government should do the needful.

3. In 2024 the people you see as useless will shock you. Don't look down on anyone

4. In a vision I saw a ship in the realm of the spirit bringing a lot of people back home, they look strange.

5. I saw spirit from the waters taking human form

2024 men should be careful.

6. More foreigners will trace their roots home, and there will be calls for the government to bring back history in schools

7. I see more foreign artists coming to Nigeria, there will be occultic initiation and practice. May God help our youth

8. Prayer against a disease or virus

9. Let us pray for South Africa, I see the flag folded in the realm of the spirit

10. Let us pray for the nation of Cameroon

11. I see a lot of schools shut down

12. Many companies will fold up

13. It is a year for evangelism.

God will raise many brutal Evangelists from Nigeria

14. The prophetic will be under attack in 2024 just like the days of old

15. Many will run to the farm, I see food scarcity

16. Many will get married, I see a lot of weddings.

17. The Lord said to me look, mighty men will fall to the street begging. I will bring down the pride. Many big names will go broke

18. In the realm of the spirit I see

Jos

Taraba

kaduna

Kogi and

Benue state.

Let us pray for this state, I see blood flows

19. Aviation minister should pray for what is coming. Some cabals are cooking something for him

20. Let us pray for Ondo state governor, I saw a hand remove his cap and wear him a black cloth

21. Tinubu will try his best to revive the economy but those around him will loot more, people will betray him. He will fall out the more he tries to rise for he will be frustrated

22. The trials for Igbos will increase, I see many standing for their right in Lagos.

- Many will be homeless in 2024

- Many businesses will be shut down

- Many will leave Lagos in tears

23. Pray for Yakubu Gowon and a lot of old politicians. Many will go home

24. The governor of Kogi has a good plan but Pharoah will not allow Joseph to execute it

25. The lord said to me, I will remove the garment of power and authority from many pastors

26. I see need for one currency in Africa but strong cabals will fight it

27. I see market with many sellers but few people buying. Price will increase

28. Prayer for OPM pastor, I see some Pastoral political cabals will be against him.

(Also prophet Jeremiah Omotofe)

29. I see in the realm of the spirit the governor of Benue, I saw his people stone him, I Saw one term. If he can pray hard God will deliver him

30. The governor of Imo should trade with caution. A mistake will silence him and if he survives, he may go to court

31. The Lord showed me something strange, I saw ladies give birth and sell them just to feed

32. The spirit of protest is still around

33. The year 2024 is a year of surprise, many families will experience God's blessings.

34. The lord said to me Wike should pray to end well, he should pray for the Arewa who praise him will shock him. Wike is a cat of 9 lives

35. I see 5 popular companies will shut down

36. A powerful celebrity will die and another will run mad

37. I see confusion hitting a church, let us pray

38. God has left many men of God and some will fight dirty.

39. The governor of Cross River, Rivers State and Bayelsa should pray and ask God for grace

40. Many will be billionaires.

Prophecy is a gift to the church. When God speak the wise listen.

We pray that God should avert the negative ones and also see our nation through.

