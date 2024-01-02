A cleric, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has released 24 prophecies for the New Year, 2024

In the prophecies sighted by Legit.ng, Prophet Boma said a lot of people will give their lives to God in 2024

The cleric stated that he saw "a strange wind" which he said would affect people's houses and destroy lives

Okrika, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma has said that a gas reservation tank will go up in flames.

The Rivers native likened the predicted occurrence to a nuclear bomb.

The cleric also projected that famine would be experienced around June 2024.

He shared his 2024 prophecy via his known Facebook page.

Check out Prophet Boma’s prophecy below:

1. Many people will give their lives to God in 2024 This is the move of the Holy Spirit. Nobody will be forced. Revival has come.

2. God has set to reduce Yahoo business in Nigeria. Many more will be arrested. Many will repent. Those arrested will vomit the riches they dubiously swallowed and be released.

3. Many prisoners will be pardoned by the federal government. The government will also empower them.

4. South Africa will experience new growth in their economy.

5. Kogi is blessed with peace, but our dear governor has to set a watch around the riverine villages. I see a Helicopter and Force men overcoming some strange attackers. Please.... let's pray for Bassa Land.

6. We are going to have 7 political parties. 5 major. I see massive merging of parties with a new name. This party will be so much acceptable and has ground to the extent that they will have governors, senators, reps, and house of assembly members, but will not be easy for them to produce the president in the next 16 years.

7. The middle belt, north central is preparing to become the next president of Nigeria.

8. I saw a strange wind. This wind is an attack affecting people's houses and Lives. Those around big rivers need prayer against strange storms also.

9. Pastors need prayers for I saw attack on Ministry because the vision carrier went home. This will not last. Elohim will intervene.

10. I see young ministers rising with Revival Fire. Churches will be more open and deliverance will be everywhere.

11. A disease is coming out in 2024, I don't know how they will call this one although it has a related symptom like the coronavirus, but deadly.

12. I saw a very large handkerchief cleaning a surface. I asked The Lord, and He answered me and said, The Lord Jehovah is set to wipe away many tears in 2024; the tears of many who have been crying to God over what God can do and over what God can give. Their time has come.

13. Many barren women will be mothers in 2024.

14. Marital settlements will increase in 2024 and more divorce by the end of 2024.

15. Mad men will increase in 2024 because of their disobedience and the wickedness of men towards their fellow men.

16. Aircraft needs little prayers. Although there will be little crash, not as before 2024.

17. There will be famine around June 2024 This famine will be serious. Please save food for it will be very expensive.

18. There will be more hatred of Christians and Christians against their fellow Christians but The Lord God of Israel shall be their defence.

19. Nigeria might lose a mighty man, that the nation will mourn.

20. Wike will change the city of Abuja but a lot of scandal and a form of betrayal is also coming. We pray he doesn't lose his seat.

21. When the senate presidential seat will be empty, the northerners would want to take it by force but God is still looking towards south-south or east.

22 Tinubu will be preparing for his blood change procedure in 2024 that might leave the seat for his vice.

23 A gas reservation tank will tear up that will look like nuclear bomb. Could these be the USA? Let's watch!

24 Missing babies 2024.

