In keeping with their tradition, many Nigerian pastors, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have unveiled their prophecies for 2024.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of these predictions from various influential pastors in the country.

Nigerian pastors, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye, have revealed their 2024 prophecies. Photo credits: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Adeboye's 2024 prophecies

During the crossover night service on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the Redemption City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Pastor Adeboye said things would first get worse before getting better.

The cleric said for Nigeria, everything God is saying is centred around a moving wind. He urged citizens to pray that the wind blows positively.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Other prophecies by Pastor Adeboye include:

Some people will start as nobody but will become significant before the middle of the year

There will be divine interventions in parts of the world where things are hot at the moment

There would be breakthroughs at the global level in the treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and others

Bishop Oyedepo releases 2024 prophecies

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder and general overseer of Living Faith Church, has also released some prophetic declarations for the year 2024.

According to the cleric, 2024 will be a year of release from every form of slavery.

The cleric who spoke during the church’s crossover night at Canaanland in Ogun said 2024 shall be a year of fearful favour, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele releases 2024 prophecies

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Nigeria, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has also made several predictions for the year 2024.

Ayodele said that political disagreements would lead to a conflict between President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"The spirit of God says the APC will later regret bringing Wike into the party. Wike has a mission that can never be accomplished," the cleric added.

Other prophecies by Primate Ayodele include:

There will be a potential long-term imprisonment for Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

There will be a clash between Kanu and Simon Ekpa, whom he identified as one of Kanu's alleged disciples.

Aso Villa needs spiritual cleansing because of strange happenings hovering over and around the place.

Prophet Joshua Iginla releases 2024 prophecies

Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly (Joshua Iginla Ministries), has also released his prophecies for the year 2024.

Daily Independent reported that the cleric cautioned President Tinubu against betrayals and medical emergencies.

Iginla said he saw the alliance of the BRICS nations, which involves Russia, India, Brazil, China, and South Africa.

"It will be stronger with other nations fusing towards them and will challenge other Western powers. This will be between 2024 and 2030," he said.

Other 2024 prophecies by Prophet Joshua Iginla include:

The dollar will keep getting stronger, and the Naira getting weaker

The Senate president, Akpabio, needs prayers. He should pray against the forces against him and pray to finish his term. There will be a lot of scandals, things he least expected

The governor of Plateau state should pray: "I saw his seat being occupied by another person"

The cryptocurrency world will grow big and take another turn, especially in the next four years between 2024 and 2028

There will be major breakthroughs in the medical world between 2024 and 2032

Prophet Isaac Amata Releases 2024 prophecies

In his prophecies, Prophet Isaac Amata said he saw a ring around Nigeria.

The pastor said Nigeria is a great nation, but inflation will worsen. He urged Nigerians to pray vigorously for Nigeria's leaders to adopt the right initiatives.

Other 2024 prophecies by Prophet Amata include:

A big clash is coming in Kenya in 2024. A tussle over economic policies

I saw a tussle in the inflation level in Ghana that will slow the administration

The USA will begin to experience rising inflation, especially housing and food commodities skyrocketing

I saw a clash in policies that undermined the UK greatly

Pastor Adeboye's previous prediction about Naira

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye prophesized the possibility of the Nigerian naira bouncing back against the United States dollar.

Adeboye revealed the prophecy at the RCCG's monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 3, 2023, with the theme ‘Uncommon Miracles’.

Source: Legit.ng