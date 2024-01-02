Nigerian cleric, Prophet David Babatunde Ephrata has sent a message to the UK in his New Year prophecy

Manchester, UK - Prophet David Babatunde Ephrata, the general overseer of the Bible Based Centre, Manchester, has advised the United Kingdom (UK) to close its borders in 2024.

Prophet Ephrata in a video shared on his known Facebook page tagged ‘World Prophecy For Year 2024’, counseled the UK to increase surveillance around its territories due to an ‘impending bomb attack’.

Cleric advises UK to close borders

In the prophecy, the Nigerian cleric also predicted that 2024 would come with “a lot of thick clouds” which he said would be reminiscent of what the world experienced in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said:

“Year 2024, there is going to be a lot of shaking - from the beginning to the end. There is going to be a lot of scary moments. There is a lot of thick clouds. This is the word of God; this is what God told me. Write it down and let it be in your diary.

“In the realm of the spirit, God took me to what will happen in 2024. Year 2024 is a year that is full of misery. If we are not careful, the world can go on strike again, like 2020. The shutdown I saw is going to affect everybody.

“I am talking to the world entirely. Pray for the world.”

He continued:

“Nigeria will rise, but the pastors will be the problem of Nigeria in the year 2024. Pastors will cause a lot of unthinkable things, they will cause a lot of drama. There are three pastors in Nigeria that their church members will know that they are gay.

“There would be a conspiracy among pastors in Nigeria. They will be fighting themselves through social media. They will be changing what is in the Bible. One pastor will be caught for money laundering.”

Prophet Ephrata added:

“Tell UK to close their border in 2024 for bomb blast.

Watch in full Pastor Ephrata's 2024 prophecy below:

