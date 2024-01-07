'The seer', Prophet PCollines Nyah, has released prophecies about Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Cameroon

Legit.ng reports that Prophet Nyah said these three countries "would be on the front pages of nations"

According to the cleric, "at the centre of agenda is Nigeria" and Abuja, the country's capital city, would experience tension in 2024

FCT, Abuja - Prophet PCollines Nyah of the Sough-out Christian Movement, Buea, Cameroon, has said there would be “heat in Aso Rock in 2024”.

Prophet Nyah said the situation would be tense that President Bola Tinubu would flee his seat.

'I see a tough year for Nigeria': Cleric

The cleric stated this via a video posted recently on his known Facebook page.

His words:

“I saw Aso Rock on a deep hill in 2024. The presidential house would be very challenging in 2024. It was a situation that was so tough that even the president was running away and leaving his throne. I saw the president abdicating his throne.

“We pray that God would help.”

He continued:

“Number two, I saw a prominent government official under investigation by the EFCC. And this is someone that has worked with the government. And they decided to investigate this person. And this person must get behind bars. This person has great influence nationally. And his followers begin to stand up in riot and a revolution in Nigeria. And it was so difficult for the government to bear the heat. I even saw road blocks in Abuja. Nigerians should pray.”

Watch the cleric's full message below:

