As is the tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the New Year, Prophet AA Julius has unveiled his "national prophecy" for 2024

Prophet Julius who tagged 2024 "the Year of Healing" said believers would experience "wholeness in all ramifications" in the new year

The cleric shared a total of 10 prophecies pertaining to politics, music, and the acting industry in the country

Makurdi, Benue state - Benue-based pastor, Prophet AA Julius, has said God told him that He "will pass through Aso rock and bring to limelight the hidden things".

Prophet Julius said the country, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would 'form an alliance with another country', and its effect on citizens would be negative.

Nigeria's economy: Prophet Julius brings good news

The cleric also predicted the arrest of top politicians, adding that their "top secrets will be revealed".

On Nigeria's shrinking economy, he said God "will heal" it in 2024.

Prophet Julius' full prophecy reads:

National Prophecy for 2024. The Year of Healing!

When the Lord speaks of 'The Year of Healing', He implies wholeness in all ramifications!

(1) The Lord promises upliftment for Nigeria as He will heal the economy of the nation.

(2) The Lord says He will pass through Aso rock (governmental bodies) and bring to limelight the hidden things!

(3) You will hear of top politicians being arrested. Top secrets will be revealed.

(4) I saw Nigeria forming alliance with a country that had a serious crisis in time past! The Lord says the mpact will not be good on Nigerians!

(5) You are about to see the beastly nature of the angel you voted for (public disgrace). Nigeria is preserved!

(6) The Lord is raising a Joshua, raising a John the Baptist for Nigeria! The Lord will restructure and reposition the system of power in this nation (Nigeria).

(7) I saw Nollywood weeping over losses. As I see the spirit of death hovering in the industry.

Pray for two male Nollywood legends whose name starts with the letter "P" (his health will be under a serious attack; a bed rest). And the other whose comic name starts with "I" (It will take the mercy of God for them to see the end of 2024; keep them in prayers).

(8) You will hear of the sudden demise of a secular artist -No one expected it will be him -Lord show mercy!

(9) I saw the church coming under a serious attack as I saw the Nigerian government passing a bill - (the church is the target). The process will begin from 2024 but will gain ground in 2025 (The plan is to restrict the church nationwide). Lord show mercy!

(10) I see the threat of a pandemic in over five countries, Nigeria is among!

