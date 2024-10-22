The United Kingdom government has given the Nigerian government several options for Air Peace securing a slot at Heathrow Airport

The UK secretary of state for transport, Louise Haigh, said that the Nigeria airline could not secure the slot because it submitted its request late

The UK official offered to discuss the matter further with Nigerian officials at an upcoming aviation event

The UK aviation authorities have shown readiness to discuss slot allocation to Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier, at Heathrow Airport in London.

Responding to a letter by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, UK Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, said the department is ready to discuss the matter at the International Civil Aviation Negotiations event this month.

FG threatens to kick UK carriers out of Lagos, Abuja

Haigh disclosed that the social, political and economic links between Nigeria and the UK are vital as both countries rely on a robust air services market, stating that international connectivity is critical for the continued prosperity of both countries.

This development follows the Nigerian government's threat to deny UK carriers slots at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

Legit.ng reported that Air Peace commenced direct flight operations from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London.

On August 11, 2024, Keyamo expressed the Nigerian government's displeasure over the UK authorities' continued denial of the slot to Air Peace on the Nigeria-London route to fly directly into Heathrow Airport.

UK gives reasons for denying Air Peace slots

However, Haigh disclosed in the letter dated September 5, 2024, that Air Peace could not secure slots at the UK’s busiest airport because the Nigerian airline submitted its request late.

According to the UK official, capacity constraints at Heathrow have reduced slot availability, with over 319.721 requests received for 290,580 available slots.

He reiterated that the Nigerian airline already operates from Gatwick Airport, which is considered the second busiest airport in the UK.

UK offers options to Air Peace

Haigh said that Gatwick Airport benefits from direct and mainland rail connections to the centre of London, with connection times comparable to other London airports.

He offered Air Peace several alternatives to securing airport slots. He said the Nigerian carrier could join the waitlist, acquire slots via slot trading and commercial arrangements with other airlines, or operate from another airport.

Haigh said the capacity constraints in Heathrow Airport affect new entrant carriers.

Air Peace Reportedly hikes Lagos-Abuja one-way ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that beginning November 1, 2024, a one-way flight from Lagos to Abuja aboard Air Peace will hit N200,000.

Experts have said the harsh economy is hitting the aviation industry hard, causing airlines to hike fares amid passenger protests.

The development has forced some Nigerians to choose alternative means of transport, preferring road travel.

