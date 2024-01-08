Amid the dilly-dally surrounding the minister of humanitarian affairs, Dr Betta Edu has gotten major backing

The National Anti-Corruption Crusade Group (NACCG) said the embattled minister would be vindicated of the corruption allegations against her

The minister was accused of violating the 2009 financial regulation law after she allegedly diverted over N500 million of public funds to a private account

FCT, Abuja - The National Anti-Corruption Crusade Group (NACCG) has declared trust in Dr Betta, the minister of humanitarian affairs, dismissing allegations against her as baseless blackmail.

Dr Bridget Hassan, the group's President, asserted that Dr Betta Edu had shown a commendable commitment to transparency and accountability, maintaining a strong stance against corruption.

According to Hassan, this affirmation follows a comprehensive assessment of Dr Edu's tenure as minister, including the recent controversy affecting the ministry.

She asserted that the allegations by dissatisfied individuals and groups seeking to undermine Edu for revealing the corruption she encountered in the ministry are entirely unfounded.

Betta Edu: Minister's record precedes her, says Hassan

Hassan emphasised that as a woman with a proven track record in her past roles, the minister is steadfast in her current responsibilities and remains undeterred by those attempting to discredit her.

However, she reassured the public that there was no cause for concern among Nigerians, confidently stating that Betta Edu would be vindicated of any wrongdoing following the Federal Government's investigation.

She said:

"We understand that many Nigerians believe and trust Betta Edu as a woman of impeccable character and high morals. She is loved by the majority.

"Her works speak for itself. A renowned philanthropist, Edu has taken her love for humanity to the next level as a minister, touching the most vulnerable Nigerians.

"We believe that at the end of the investigation, more revelations will emerge about Edu's remarkable anti-corruption crusade. She has our support and that of millions of Nigerians."

Tinubu suspends minister Betta Edu over N585.2 million scandal

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Monday, January 8, suspended the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, the suspension is with immediate effect.

Legit.ng reports that the scandal includes alleged approval of payment of hundreds of millions of naira into private accounts of civil servants.

