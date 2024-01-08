Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering governance issues in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A human rights group, the Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG) on Monday, January 8, praised President Bola Tinubu for "his decisive action" in suspending the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu.

Legit.ng reports that Edu's suspension by President Tinubu was in response to her involvement in the approval of a disbursement of N585 billion into private accounts.

Betta Edu has been suspended by President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Betta Edu

Source: Facebook

Betta Edu: Tinubu applauded for "swift" action

In a statement jointly signed by AbddulWaheed Odunuga, its vice president; and Adekunle Aderibigbe, the group’s general secretary; JAGG said it "appreciated" President Tinubu's commitment to "upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance".

In the group's statement which was exclusively made available to Legit.ng, JAGG asked President Tinubu to extend his investigative tentacles to the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

It is not immediately clear why the group specifically called for FERMA's probe.

JAGG's statement partly reads:

"The suspension of the minister sends a strong message that actions inconsistent with the public trust will not be tolerated.

"JAGG recognises the importance of maintaining the integrity of public funds and applauds the President for taking swift and necessary action to address this matter.

"In light of recent events, JAGG urges the government to extend its investigative efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the transactions and dealings of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

"A thorough inquiry into FERMA's activities will strengthen public confidence and contribute to the effective management of resources for the betterment of our infrastructure."

Furthermore, JAGG called on the government to intensify its scrutiny of the implementation of budgets allocated to the office of the special adviser to the president on sustainable development goals (SDG).

It said:

"Ensuring that SDG funds are used judiciously and in accordance with the intended objectives is essential for the realisation of sustainable development goals in our nation."

Tinubu suspends Edu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the suspension of Edu as the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Tinubu's decision was conveyed in a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

EFCC goes after Betta Edu

Legit.ng also reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited Edu to its headquarters in Abuja.

The invitation came less than 30 minutes after President Tinubu announced Edu’s immediate suspension from office.

Tinubu told to sack Edu

Meanwhile, US-based Nigerian professor, Farooq Kperogi, called on President Tinubu to sack Edu.

Kperogi said considering the weight of the allegation against Edu, it was a momentous moment for Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng