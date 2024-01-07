Farooq Kperogi, a Nigerian-American professor and renowned writer, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation

Legit.ng reports that Edu is under fire for approving the payment of N585,198 million into a private account

Reacting to the development, Kperogi, in a piece, said if Tinubu fails to immediately fire Edu, the President would have lost the morals to fight corruption

FCT, Abuja - US-based Nigerian professor, Farooq Kperogi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to “fire” Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation over the payment of N585.2 million of government funds into a private bank account of an official.

A leaked memo revealed that Edu, in December, requested Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant general of the federation, to transfer the money from the National Social Investment office account to the UBA account of Bridget Oniyelu Mojisola, the accountant of a federal government poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

Betta Edu: "Momentous moment for Tinubu" - Kperogi

The project is under Edu’s ministry.

The transfer contravenes various sections of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009 meant to prevent fraud and other forms of corruption in government business.

Commenting on the saga, Kperogi wrote in his weekly column on Saturday, January 6:

“This is a momentous moment for Tinubu. If he does not fire Edu forthwith and bring her to justice, he has already lost the moral high ground to try Buhari’s corrupt honchos.”

Edu reacts to NSIPA N3bn corruption scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Edu said she has no connection with the alleged N3 billion fraud in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Edu labelled her involvement in the alleged N30b corruption as false and unfounded.

The minister said fifth columnists who have the intention of tarnishing her reputation and integrity are responsible for the allegation.

AGF speaks on Edu's N585m payment request

Legit.ng also reported that Madein admitted receiving an N585.198 million payment request from Edu.

Madein, however, denied honouring the request to pay the said amount to the personal account of Oniyelu Mojisola.

NSIPA addresses alleged financial misconduct against Edu

Meanwhile, the NSIPA has reacted to the alleged financial scandal against Edu.

The NSIPA national communications manager, Jamaludeen Kabir, debunked claims linking the minister to mismanagement of funds in the agency.

