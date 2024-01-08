The presidency has explained why Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation over an alleged N585m scandal within the ministry, was not allowed into the presidential villa to meet with President Bola Tinubu

Betta Edu, who was suspended on Monday, January 8, was seen in a video posted on the TVC's YouTube page leaving the Villa after she was unable to see the hours after her suspension.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, who was interviewed on the media, said the move was to allow for transparency and accountability on the directive given to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by Tinubu.

Ngelale said:

"It was in the wisdom of the president to inaugurate an investigative panel that will be tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation of the financial framework of the social investment programme to ensure that we put in place fireworks that will really enhance the integrity of those programmes and ensure that the participants of the population of our country that are intended to benefit from those programmes are the exclusive beneficiaries of those programmes."

Edu’s scandal started when she allegedly signed a document requesting funds to be transferred to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola’s personal account. The document was sent to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

