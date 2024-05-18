A Nigerian woman who had travelled to Canada with her fiance shared her story of returning to bring him along, a narrative that quickly went viral on TikTok

In the video, she explained that she had spent just five days in Canada without her fiance before realising she needed to be with him abroad

She returned to Nigeria, and together they processed a 10-year visa for Canada, planning to travel together once more

They eventually got 10-year visa. Photo credit: @khadija_0315

Source: TikTok

Lady returns to pick fiance

She returned to Nigeria, and they worked together to get a 10-year visa for Canada. Now, they plan to travel and live there together, as shown by @khadija_0315.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chubbymamazee said:

“You will love Niagara Falls.. lots of things to do there.”

Mayokunakanbi wrote:

“Congratulations A.”

Olumide commented:

“Congratulations to him. He's very lucky!”

Jummy T SG:

“Congratulations ooo.”

Akinyemi Abimbola723:

“Congratulations dear.”

Bunmiaji

“YoU can only stay 6 months at a time.”

“Toke responded:

Who asked u? like I wasn't aware before staying 5days? Arindin.”

Faithossal266:

“But let me asl why is everyone, africans, asians going to Canada in d last 10yrs d surge is alarming. wetin dey there?”

Source: Legit.ng