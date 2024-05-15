Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Kano state police command said one worshipper has died after a man a mosque ablaze in Laraba Abasawa area of Gezawa local government area of the state.

AIG Umar Mamman Sanda disclosed this at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the injured worshippers are being treated.

According to Daily Trust, Sanda said the incident was not an act of terrorism but had to do with inheritance distribution.

He also confirmed the arrest of the principal suspect behind the mosque explosion.

“What happened is not associated with any act of terrorism but rather, it was a skirmish that arose as a result of inheritance distribution.

“The suspect was said to be not satisfied with the distribution … and was reacting to that. He is presently with us and is giving out useful information. Out of the 24 that were admitted here, one is dead. It is really unfortunate. He used a locally made bomb to commit the crime.”

The police boss said the Kano state government is doing everything possible to provide medical care to the injured worshippers receiving treatment in the hospital.

Sanda led a delegation of security personnel, including the state police commissioner and the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) to the hospital

He called for calm, stating that the matter has been taken up by the security operatives

