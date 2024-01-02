President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consented to suspend Dr Halima Shehu from her role as the new national coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), citing accusations of financial misconduct.

As reported by TVC News, the president has endorsed the appointment of Dr Akindele Egbuwalo to fill the position temporarily.

The president has directed a thorough inquiry into the accusations levelled against Halima Shehu.

Dr Akindele Egbuwalo, formerly the national coordinator of the N-Power program, has been appointed to a new position effective immediately.

