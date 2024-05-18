A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her younger sister practising ahead of a debate in her school

In the video, the little girl argued that the men of the Nigerian army were stronger than those in the police force

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok penned hilarious comments over the topic of the debate

A Nigerian lady has expressed her shock over the topic chosen by her younger sister's teacher for a debate in the school.

A video showed the lady screaming after overhearing her younger sister practising at home ahead of the presentation day.

Girl argues that army supersedes police

In the video shared by @baibymafe on TikTok, the little girl argued that the men of the Nigerian army were stronger than the police because they have the boldness to go into bushes.

In her words:

"My name is Desire. I am here to present that army is better than police because of that police don't used to go bush but army used to go bush."

As soon as she heard the topic of her sister's debate, Mafe immediately screamed and asked her sister why she was given such a topic.

She shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

"I was making a video when I heard my junior sister trying to practice her school debate."

Reactions as girl practises for debate

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@Kenz said:

"All of una wey deh shout arrest the teacher. If dem arrest me, wetin una go gain?"

@Ngboewonu asked:

"Why you dey shout? Why you no allow us hear all the point finish ni. Is the accent for me."

@Sammy wrote:

"Omo u for let her finish make person laugh small Omo make she no talk this thing outside o."

@Betsy reacted:

"Why is nobody requesting to see the girl behind the sweet voice?"

@jkellu said:

"Never say this outside o."

@u̷t̷o̷n̷w̷a̷ said:

"No one is talking about her voice so cute, I was already laughing at the beginning when she said her name."

@Serina said:

"Everyone na me b d teacher. Dem nor gree pay me my last month salary na mk."

@Kash moni added:

"Them no Dey oppose the motion again?? Dem dey present am now."

@N@IROBI said:

"She won the debate with that one point, nothing wey anybody wan tell me."

@Marvel XOXO added:

"With dis few points of her’s i hope she as been able to convice n nor to confuse us da police is better dan army."

Watch the video below:

Little girl explains living and nonliving things

