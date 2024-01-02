The crisis within the Ondo state chapter of the PDP worsened on Tuesday, January 2, as the party suspended its chairman, Fatai Adams, over alleged anti-party activities

The state working committee (SWC) of the party cited the chairman’s conduct, which was deemed likely to tarnish the party’s reputation, as the reason for his suspension

Legit.ng reports that the SWC invoked section 58 (1B. C, F. H., and I) of the PDP constitution as amended in 2017 to justify their action

Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its chairman, Fatai Adams.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, January 2, the opposition party alleged that the embattled chairman was involved in some anti-party activities.

The Nation also reported that the intra-party crisis escalated ahead of February’s bye-election for Akoko Northwest/Akoko Northeast federal constituency seat.

The statement by the PDP's state working committee (SWC) partly reads:

“Pursuant to section 58(1b. c, f. h. and i) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.

“He is accordingly advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next one week."

Per Leadership newspaper, those who signed the suspension notice of the chairman include Amos Fadope, Moses Awofade, Tola Alabere, Dayo Awude, Oluseye Olujimi, Boluwaji Bamidele, Olawumi Fasonu, and Kennedy Peretei.

Embattled chairman reacts

Meanwhile, Adams has described those who suspended him as jokers.

He said his removal was null and void, adding that those who signed the statement were sponsored by ‘elements within and outside the party.’

His words:

“This (the suspension) will not stand. We know what they are trying to do. Their plan is to remove me so that they can execute their evil agenda for the Akoko North East/North West federal constituency bye-election and we will not fall for that."

