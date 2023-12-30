A popular Canada-based Nigerian lawyer, Ayokunle Odekunle, died due to cancer on Saturday, December 30

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said he is deeply saddened by Odekunle's death

Atiku said the news of Odekunle's untimely demise due to cancer has left him profoundly disheartened.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of a Canada-based Nigerian lawyer, Ayokunle Odekunle.

Atiku said the news of Odekunle’s death left him profoundly disheartened, stating that he is deeply saddened as the lawyer’s loss is immeasurable.

Atiku says he is "deeply saddened” over the demise of Canada-based Nigerian lawyer, Ayokunle Odekunle Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The former vice president stated this in a short tribute he posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku, on Sunday, December 30.

Odekunle, a staunch supporter of Atiku died of cancer in Canada.

The PDP chieftain sent his heartfelt condolences to his wife, Halima, his parents, and the wonderful children he leaves behind.

Atiku Abubakar's campaign DG is dead

