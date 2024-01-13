Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a PDP member, predicts that Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will defect to the APC

Abubakar made the prediction following the Supreme Court's judgement which reversed Governor Yusuf's removal

The PDP chieftain believes this move will harm the political prospects of the APC's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, who failed to secure victory for his chosen candidate in the 2023 elections

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections.

Kano - Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has predicted that the governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his political benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abubakar, the director general of the Atiku The Light Organisation, posted this on X on Friday, January 12, after the Supreme Court reversed the sack of Governor Yusuf.

PDP chieftain Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar predicted that Kano governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his godfather, Kwankwaso, will defect to APC. Photo credits: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The PDP chieftain also said Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso's predicted move to APC will damage the political fortunes of the ruling party's national chairman and former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He posted:

"It's over for Ganduje! I'm very much sure that Abba and Kwankwaso will join APC sooner or later."

Ganduje worked hard in the buildup to the 2023 elections to ensure his anointed candidate, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, succeeded him.

However, Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) defeated him at the polls. The efforts to reclaim the Kano guber seat through the court also failed as the Supreme Court on Friday dashed the hope of Ganduje and his anointed successor.

Reactions trail Abubakar's prediction

Meanwhile, reactions to Abubakar's X post indicate that many did not believe his prediction would come to pass.

Diamond, @DareHardy09, said:

"So you expect Tinubu to sacrifice Ganduje for Kwankwaso?? Nah not going to happen."

Captain Tango, @Capolutiti, told the PDP chieftain:

"Your analyses are always flawed."

AMANOZEE, @AlasahMomoh, said:

"As long as Ganduje is Nat. Chair of APC, Abba won't decamp!"

ȘeúnOlubayò, @xabelpro1, said:

"I don't think so !!!

"They'll have to co-habit if at all they come in. Tinubu will prefer to have them all. He believes there's always enough room for everyone, and that makes him different from Atiku, who failed to accommodate the G5, particularly Wike."

Read more:

NNPP chieftain speaks on Gov Yusuf's Supreme Court victory

Meanwhile, Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a former NNPP state House of Assembly candidate in the Ikorodu-Lagos constituency election, has reacted to the Supreme Court's judgement on the disputed Kano governorship election.

"I find this development to be significant not only for the political landscape in Kano but also for the broader implications it may have on electoral processes across the country," he told Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng