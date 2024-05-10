A Nigerian lady has publicly announced that she has become a carpenter after graduating from the university

The lady said she had dropped her university degree after she successfully learned a handwork that would fetch her money

After she made the post on TikTok, many people congratulated her and said she was very hardworking

A Nigerian lady who graduated from the university has shunned white-collar jobs to become a carpenter.

The lady publicly announced to people that she is now a carpenter despite being a degree holder.

The lady said she had become a carpenter. Photo credit: TikTok/@felicitydefurnituremaker.

Felicity made a post on TikTok, showing the day she did her defence, but said she was ditching the certificate.

She wrote:

"I dropped my degree to be a carpenter."

Numerous videos on her TikTok handle show the lady working at a carpentry workshop.

Many of her followers expressed a lot of admiration for her because she had the courage to learn handwork.

Reactions as lady becomes a carpenter

@B said:

"Why is this video not going viral."

@queenmotherqueen0 said:

"God bless my dear. You will soon see you in America. With your hand work you can never suffered."

@user8124467025831 said:

"Me too, I dropped mine to be a baddest hair stylist. I also paint and install wallpaper."

@DiNERO_SECRET SKIN ESSENTIALS said:

"This post is supposed to be going very very viral like so VIRAL!"

@gelato said:

"You are going places."

@Strong woman said:

"I am dropping mine to farming. I was scared. Thanks for inspiring."

@Mara said:

"Beautiful strong lady."

@FAVOR said:

"God will bless you for that paa dear."

@Ephya Nocturnal commented:

"God should bless your handiwork sis."

@Chun said:

"School don dey useless for Nigeria oo."

