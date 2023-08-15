Muhammad Dakat, a well-known ally of Nigeria's former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is dead

Dakat was a loyal supporter of Atiku and a one-time director general of the National Solidarity Movement for Atiku/Ifeanyi Okowa (NSM)

A grief-stricken Atiku took to social media to mourn the demise of one of his most faithful adherents

FCT, Abuja - Muhammad Dakat, the director general (DG) of the National Solidarity Movement for Atiku/Ifeanyi Okowa (NSM), is dead.

Late Muhammad was a staunch supporter of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Top Atiku supporter, Muhammad Dakat, is dead. Photo credit: @atiku

Atiku mourns as key ally dies

The news of Muhammad's exit was received with grief by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate on Tuesday, August 15.

In a statement he signed, Atiku said:

"I have just been briefed about the passing of Muhammad Dakat.

"As Director General of the National Solidarity Movement for Atiku/Okowa (NSM), Muhammad brought a huge dose of enthusiasm and inspiration to the assignment of mobilising compatriots in the last general election.

"Even after the election, he was unwavering in his commitment to the cause. Muhammad was a rallying point for young people and a natural leader who led by his convictions and personal example.

"We have lost one of the most Atikulated members of our family at such a young age.

"Ifeanyi Okowa and I, on behalf of the team, would like to offer our condolences to the Dakat family and friends, the NSM, and members of our support groups in general. He will be sorely missed.

"I pray that the Almighty Allah gives his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May his memories be a blessing. Amin."

Tears as Atiku's media aide dies

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a media aide to Atiku, Louis Okoroma, died on Thursday, March 11, two months after the death of his wife.

Paul Ibe, head of the Atiku Media Office, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, March 15.

PDP agent slumps, and dies at collation centre

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the PDP ward collation agent in Mbacher ward, Katsina Ala local government area, Hon. Eunoch Mson Atsehe, slumped and died at a collation centre in Katsina Ala town.

The deceased is from Mbacher ward, the largest ward in Katsina Ala Local Government area, with the largest voting population.

