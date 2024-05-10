Claims have appeared online saying candidates who sat the 2024 UTME can raise their score

Legit.ng reports that a total of 1,904,189 sat for the 2024 UTME within the six days of the examination

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim on results upgrade and shared its findings in a report published on Friday, May 10

FCT, Abuja - A message that has been circulating on the popular social networking site, Facebook, since April 2024 claimed that Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates can have their results upgraded.

The message asked UTME candidates not to “panic” and said an “upgrading team” can raise UTME score from “250 to 320”.

Fact-check report probes claim on UTME

Legit.ng reports that the UTME is a computer-based examination for prospective undergraduates in Nigeria, administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The viral message in question has a Whatsapp link and a phone number for interested users to call.

The claim about upgrading UTME scores can also be seen here and here.

But can the purported “upgrading team” help candidates “upgrade” their score? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, decided to probe the claim.

Following its scrutiny, the platform ruled that the claim is false.

It quoted Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, as saying:

“Nigerians shouldn’t fall for these scams. Persons behind the posts are out to defraud you because they ask you to pay a certain amount of money to get what you want. Don’t fall for these scams.”

