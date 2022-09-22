Barrister Abdullahi Nyako, the private secretary to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is dead

Nyako whom Atiku described as "family" reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday, September 22

The PDP presidential candidate has conveyed his condolences to the Abdullahi family, praying that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lost his private secretary, Barrister Abdullahi Nyako.

Daily Trust reported that Nyako passed away in the early hours of Thursday, September 22.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar mourns the death of his private secretary, Barr. Abdullahi Nyako. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

The newspaper further stated what led to the death of the long-time associate of the former vice president is still unclear.

Abdullahi Nyako: Atiku speaks on aide's demise

In a Facebook post cited by Legit.ng, Atiku expressed grief, saying Nyako was more than an aide to him.

He wrote:

"Barr. Abdullahi Nyako was more than an aide; he was family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed.

"On behalf of my family, I convey my deepest condolences to the Abdullahi family and pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen. -AA"

Nyako: Nigerians mourn Atiku's aide's death

Usman Isyaku commented on Facebook:

"Subhanallahi. We exchanged emails to set up an appointment with you sir. This is a sad news. May Allah forgive him and rest his soul in peace."

Adacha Musa Diyari said:

"My condolences to you and the entire family,may Aljannat be his final abode."

Jibrin Aliyu Digil said:

"Your Excellency, we join you in mourning this painful loss. Abdullahi Nyako was a kind-hearted gentleman. May Allah SWA admit his soul into Aljannatul Fiddous. Ameen."

Ahmad Haruna Wakili

"Words cannot accurately convey my deepest condolence to those closest to him, We pray for Allah to give the family the strength to pass through this difficult moment with divine ease Your Excellency."

