APDP ward Collation agent in Mbacher ward, Katsina Ala Local Government Area ,Hon. Eunoch Mson Atsehe has slump and died at a collation center in Katsina Ala town.

He is from Mbacher ward, the largest ward in Katsina Ala Local Government area , with the largest voting population.

But due to insecurity , the collation centre was moved to the main Katsina Ala town.

His uncle, a former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry Hon. Terfa Ihidan ,who confirmed the incident ,told The Nation on phone that late Mson went outside to ease him self and was later found dead .

Source: Legit.ng