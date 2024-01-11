Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been thrown into deep sorrow as he lost his elder sister

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan passed on at the age of 70, a statement by the former president's media office disclosed

Amissi's legacy as a dedicated educator, compassionate businesswoman, and exemplary Christian will be remembered fondly by those who knew her

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, elder sister to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has died at the age of seventy (70).

Jonathan mourns the death of his beloved elder sister. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

She passed on to the great beyond on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, after a brief illness, Vanguard reported.

Who is Madam Obebhatein Jonathan?

In a statement issued by Jonathan’s media office, the deceased popularly known as Amissi was a retired teacher, businesswoman, a loving mother and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

The statement also noted that the burial has been scheduled for Tuesday February 16, 2024, stressing that the details of the funeral rites would be announced by the family.

The deceased is survived by three children, siblings, including ex-President Jonathan, and her mother Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.

