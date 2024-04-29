Lagos state has been plunged into a state of mourning as one of its successful businessmen was found dead inside his car

Passersby and neighbours reported that the car had been running for hours at the same spot, making many think he was sleeping

Police say they have begun an investigation to uncover the root cause of the problem, pledging full control of the situation

Police have announced that they have begun investigations to uncover the mysteries surrounding the surprising death of the chairman of Victoria Garden City in Lekki.

The man was found motionless after curious neighbours and acquaintances decided to check on the car, a C300 4Matic, which had been running for hours without moving an inch.

The deceased remains has ben deposited at the LUTH morgue.

Source: Twitter

The man, Gihan Mbelu, is said to be a tech entrepreneur and a former investment banker who is survived by two daughters, TVC News reported.

Lagos state police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin revealed that the authority has taken control of the situation and will investigate the end of the matte, Leadership News reported.

Hundeyin made this known when he commented on an X user's post, which announced and detailed the events leading to the death of the entrepreneur.

He said:

"Investigation has commenced into this”

Worried by the sight of his seemingly lifeless body, he was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, where he was medically confirmed dead.

The post read:

“It was gathered that Mbelu was found unconscious around 10.10 am on Friday when people decided to inspect his vehicle which had been running for hours at the spot where it was parked around VGC, in the Ajah area of the state"

Netizens reacted in shock to learn about the demise of the man, who, as described by them, was an active chairman.

Source: Legit.ng