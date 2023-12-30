The race for who replaces Femi Gbajamilia's vacant seat of the Surulere Federal Constituency has begun

Abdul Raheem Owokoniran, a former aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has indicated interest in the coveted legislative seat

Gbajabiamila served as the 14th Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria from 2019 to 2023 and held his legislative seat from 2003 to 2023

In the build-up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding its primaries to select candidates for federal constituencies and Senatorial districts, Abdul Raheem Owokoniran, a former Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure (2019-2023), has obtained nomination forms for Surulere Federal Constituency.

The election, scheduled for February 3, was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Owokoniran obtained the nomination forms for the Surulere Federal Constituency. Photo Credit: Femi Gabajabiamila/Abdul Raheem Owokoniran

The Surulere Federal Constituency became vacant after former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, assumed the role of Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Owokoniran, expressing commitment to President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasised the National Assembly's crucial role in realising this agenda for Nigeria's progress.

He said:

“Our past struggles against military rule and contributions towards the formation of All Progressives Congress (APC) as a populist party will be further justified with policies and processes towards ensuring that every Nigerian lives a good life today with an assurance of a better living tomorrow and the National Assembly must effectively key into that.”

He promised the loyal members of the APC in his district that, in the competition to be the APC candidate in the constituency previously served by Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, he is committed to promoting a politics free of animosity.

Owokoniran stated that he's focused on uniting diverse factions within the progressive movement, aiming for a decisive triumph in the February 3, 2024, election.

He said:

“I believe very much in the unity of purpose towards actualizing the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for the benefit of the people; it was tough for us in battling the military, forming the Alliance for Democracy and transforming from Action Congress of Nigeria, along with other legacy parties, to form APC but the best justification is the realization of our people-focused agenda for the current and future generations.”

