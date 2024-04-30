Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has shown his allegiance to his boss amid his drama with his colleague, Wizkid

In a now-deleted social media post, Isreal heavily blasted Wizkid and called him daft while threatening to teach him a lesson

Isreal’s heated post directed at Wizkid sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens who took sides on the matter

Top Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s aide Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, has reacted to the ongoing drama between his boss and his colleague Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid.

Recall that in the early hours of April 29, 2024, Wizkid went on a seemingly unprovoked attack against Davido and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy. This spiralled into a lot of online drama between the music stars’ fans on social media.

Isreal DMW blows hot at Wizkid over drama with Davido and Don Jazzy. Photos: @isrealdmw, @wizkidnews

Several people reacted to the online drama including Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW. Isreal who has been known for being very loyal to his boss did not mind ruining his cordial relationship with Wizkid by slamming the Grammy-winning musician.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Isreal heavily lambasted Wizkid for attacking his boss. The DMW crew member accused the music star of jealousy and hatred.

According to Isreal, he used to like Wizkid but he has now realised that the Essence crooner is a ‘fully daft-headed human being’. He went on to say that Davido had never said anything negative about Wiz to warrant the attack.

Isreal advised Wizkid to quit music if he was tired and also threatened to teach him a lesson if he didn’t tread carefully.

In his words:

“I use to like everything about you, thinking you're a human being. I never knew you're a fully daft headed human being. Why dis continuous jealousy and hatredness? Did oga stop you from releasing your own back to back sweet hits ? He has never in anytime said anything bad of you at all. You you just keep hating him for nothing sake. Retire from music if you're fed up. Resign honourably. Who the hell are you? You're just a small dwarf. You will be taught a lesson, if you're not careful. You're an idiot. A whole Don Baba? Na ur mate?”

See a screenshot of his now-deleted post below:

Netizens react as Isreal DMW drags Wizkid

Isreal’s reaction to Wizkid dragging his boss soon spread on social media and got some netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

nobodysloverboy:

“House boy don release novel ”

Dear__toyosi:

“Ordinary marriage werey no fit handle na where dem go see am be this chochocho .”

_.christerbel:

“Omo all 30bg crew wan put mouth, but wiz is still leading .”

Iamnicki_blizz20:

“Two billionaires Dey fight you self wan still put your mouth Abeg sit down for where contain you.”

Lifeoffaruk:

“So Israel self Dey talk .”

Chinwezemoses:

“Keep woman for house first then you can talk with your helmet head.”

obaksolo:

“Landlords they Fight Houseboy dey put mouth.”

Classic_qeemart:

“Another Pants washer don talk .”

_tobbyade:

“This one with his inconsistent head shape has the audacity to open his mouth and talk.”

Valerieola:

“Who be this one ... Big wiz for a reason! He dey talk all of una dey cry .”

Judithh______:

“The entire crew vs one man Big Wiz for president .”

Butttr_cupp:

“See small yansh dey shake o .”

adetoun__xx:

“The pant washer he was referring to don wake up .”

Tunde Ednut reacts emotionally as Wizkid drags Davido, Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle aka Tunde Ednut waded into the drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

To address the issue, Tunde Ednut shared many posts and in one of them, he noted that he was sure Davido could never disrespect Wizkid the way he did.

In a subsequent post, Tunde Ednut addressed Wizkid’s post directed at Don Jazzy. He wondered if the Grammy-winning singer no longer had respect while asking what the Mavin Records boss ever did to him.

Source: Legit.ng