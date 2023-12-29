More tributes have flooded in for the late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on Wednesday, December 27

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has eulogised the late governor as a true "nationalist, federalist, and patriot alike"

He also credited Akeredolu for being instrumental in his victory as the governor of Osun State in 2007

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

Former Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has praised the late Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), former governor of Ondo State, describing his life as a reflection of a commendable legacy.

Aregbesola expressed gratitude for Akeredolu's crucial role in the legal team that successfully helped him regain his Osun governorship mandate in 2007 through the courts.

Rotimi Akeredolu passed at 67 on Wednesday, December 27. Photo Credit: Rauf Aregbesola/Rotimi Akeredolu-Aketi

Source: Facebook

Akeredolu's passing at the age of 67 in Germany, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, is deeply felt by Aregbesola, who highlighted the personal loss he feels.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How Aketi helped reclaimed my mandate in 2007

In a tribute released in Osogbo on Friday, December 29, Aregbesola recalled Akeredolu's significant contributions to the legal efforts that secured the 2007 Osun State Governorship mandate, emphasising his tenacity and dedication in upholding both the cause of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the will of the people during the challenging litigation process.

As quoted by Punch, Aregbesola said:

“Arakunrin stood out as a true advocate for regional unity, actively engaging in initiatives that propelled this vision forward.

“Notably, he was the sole governor to join Osun in embracing the Omoluabi anthem, illustrating his commitment to regional solidarity.

“His absence will be deeply felt by nationalists, federalists, and patriots alike, for he was a staunch supporter of progressive ideals."

Aregbesola also acknowledged Akeredolu's impact as the sitting President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The former governor of Osun expressed that he successfully fulfilled various responsibilities, including leading the Nigerian Bar Association, advocating effectively in the country's highest courts, promoting development as the governor of Ondo, and advocating for the nation's unity.

Sanwo-Olu visits Akeredolu’s family

In another report, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has again paid his respects to the deceased, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

On Friday, December 29, Sanwo-Olu visited the late governor's residence in Ibadan to console his family.

Akeredolu was lost to the cold hands of death on Wednesday, December 27, after a long battle with Leukaemia.

Source: Legit.ng