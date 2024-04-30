A Nigerian boy has stirred mixed reactions on social media over the text message he sent to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

The lad had checked his result on a mobile phone using a code and was frustrated by the response he got

While some people advised him to exercise patience, others feared he might land in trouble for the message he sent JAMB

A frustrated Nigerian boy has shared the message he sent to JAMB after he did not get a satisfactory response regarding his UTME result.

Following the release of the 2024 UTME results, the boy had used a code to check for his and got the reply:

The Nigerian student sent JAMB a message out of frustration. Photo Credit: Chimex, jamb.gov.ng

"Your request has been received and is being processed, you will get response shortly. The service will cost you #50."

In the next minute, he got another reply that read:

"2024 UTME RESULT: This Service is Not Available Now..."

The text Chimex sent JAMB

These messages angered the lad and he sent the exam body a message containing a cuss word and a UTME result of his choosing.

Chimex replied JAMB:

"Dear jamb una dey mad.

"Chimex your 2024 UTMERESULT.

"Eng 100, Econs 100, Lit in eng 100.

"Govt 100.

"Aggregate 400."

Sharing the text messages on Facebook, Chimex said he decided to come up with his own result because the exam body refused to give him his score. He wrote:

"As jamb no gree release result.

"I don release am by myself."

Chimex's action gets people talking

Pretty Genny said:

"It can be frustrating."

Adam Muhammad Sani said:

"Pls let us rest nah.

"People they worried themselves for this jamb results.

"You go see wetten you dey fine ."

Itz Nikky Boy said:

"Guy calm ooooo by tomorrow you go see am."

Omotoso Marvellous Femi said:

"Nah only me normal for this country."

Sufiyanu Umar said:

"24% scored 200 marks and above, while 76% scores below 200 marks!!

"2024 JAMB!"

Wizzy Pearl said:

"U get mind oooo."

Smith Asher said:

"U dey use ur future to play."

Ayeni Iyanuoluwa said:

"Nah you right your results nah ogah why?"

