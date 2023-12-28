It has been predicted that the demise of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State may prove critical to the survival of the southwest region

Aare (Barr) Dotun Hassan, President of Yoruba Council Worldwide, stated this in a brief interview with Legit.ng

Hassan stated that Akeredolu's legacies have placed him in the good books of history as one of the most impactful leaders in the region over the years

The Yoruba Council Worldwide has described the demise of Rotimi Akeredolu as a massive blow to the southwest region.

The sitting Ondo State governor tragically passed away on Wednesday, December 27, after a long battle with Leukaemia that left him out of administrative duties for months.

Speaking to Legit.ng on Akeredolu's demise, the council's president of the Aare (Barr) Oladotun Hassan said his loss came when the southwest region needed him the most in the fight against insecurity.

He said:

"It's a very irreplaceable loss to the entire Yoruba race, considering the period of his demise. It is within the period whereby we have heightened insecurity.

"We needed a voice. Somebody very bold. He was the only governor during the trying times of the insecurity of the Fulani herders and all the attacks that were happening across Yorubaland.

"He formalised and ensured the launch of Amotekun, that alone is enough to say that he is an akinkanju man, a brave warrior."

Hassan stated that the southwest region is yet to see a sitting governor at that same level of tenacity and capacity.

Council declares 7-day mourning in Yorubaland

In an earlier statement released by the council, Aare Hassan hailed the late governor's passion for the emancipation of the Yoruba people and his strong commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria would remain an enduring legacy.

He urged the people of Ondo State to remain calm and united during this trying time, assuring them of their unwavering support and prayers.

The council also declared a 7 day mourning period across the southwest to honour the late governor.

The statement reads:

"It is with heavy hearts that we the members of Yoruba Council Worldwide, mourn the painful exit of Arakunrin Rotimi Akereledolu SAN, the Executive Governor of Ondo State, precipitating our resolution to declare 7 days mourning period in Yoruba Land to ensure all flags are flown at half-mast and the wearing on black handband to lapse with a Candlelight Procession Gathering on Tuesday January 2, 2024 at the Alagbaka Government House, Akure, Ondo State by 12noon."

Akeredolu: Governor Makinde declares three-day mourning in Oyo

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde has declared a three-day mourning in Oyo State to honour the late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the governor's aide, Mr. Sulaimon Olarenwaju, on Thursday, December 28.

Akeredolu was lost to the cold hands of death on Wednesday, December 27, following a long battle with leukaemia.

