Davido and his wife, Chioam are on a gateway trip in preparation for Chioam's birthday which is taking place on April 30th

The singer has been showering gifts on her ahead of her birthday and making her feel special and loved

In the video sighted online, they were alighting from their jeep as they arrived at the destination of their getaway

David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has moved away from the conflict and war of words he had with his colleague on X to celebrate his wife.

Legit.ng had reported that X was set on fire as a result of the war between Wizkid and Davido, The two kept on firing shots at each other on the networking app.

In a new development, the singer who welcomed a set of twins last year shared a video of himself and his wife. He said some people were trying to distract them and that his wife should not mind them.

Davido prepares for Chiom'a birthday. Photo credit @davido/@thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Chioma dances in excitement

In the recording, Chioma was seen dancing in excitement as she came down from the jeep. The two love birds had gotten to their destination and the 'Aye' crooner had already walked into the hospitality house where they would be lodging.

Chioma was holding one of the bags her husband bought as gifts for her birthday.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Davido to his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@TheDamiForeign:

"Like sey u no go still cheat on am tomorrow."

@honest30bgfan_:

"But you Dey beg for t0t0."

@_egungunn:

"Twins. New private jet. New car. Married to a beautiful Chef. Afrobeat king. Team Chioma and Davido gather here."

@thatdammygirlie:

"Chioma is the luckiest woman in the world. Handsome man, famous, loyal and a loving man, omg."

@mr_tobby01:

"Lizards community, show us where lizard is having fun with his wife like this , I want to check something."

@xquire147:

"Them go post tire e easy make person get responsible wife wey them do wedding for? Lmao them go cry tire."

@mafia3O:

"My favourites we love you."

@untouchablecmdy:

"Chioma and Davido for life."

@__Somto_:

"Wizkid wey crop jada from picture, shey that one dey show love."

@ThugLife_Back:

"Same evening u still fly go beg Anita for toto o bad guy."

Davido gives Chioma gifts ahead of birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had shared the mouth-watering things he got his wife ahead of her birthday.

In the post, Chioma was seen with a Birkin bag almost filled with dollars. She had her hands on the bag and her diamond wedding ring was displayed.

In another post, Chioma was holding a giant bouquet of roses that covered her face.

Source: Legit.ng